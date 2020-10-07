Urquidy struggled in 4.1 innings of work allowing four earned runs Wednesday, all on solo homers. The right-hander gave up five hits and one walk while striking out three in a loss to the Athletics in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Urquidy was tested Wednesday, failing to make it out of the fifth inning. The 25-year-old threw 62 of his 79 pitches for strikes and recorded a first-pitch strike on 13 of the 21 batters that he faced. The right-hander had the first postseason setback of his young career, as he had never allowed more than one run in any other appearance.