Urquidy did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing five runs on three hits and three walks over 3.1 innings against the Yankees. He struck out one.

Making his first start since April, Urquidy held the Yankees to one run through his first three innings before running out of steam in the fourth, where he allowed four more runs before departing the contest. Through seven starts this season, Urquidy is 2-2 with a 6.10 with a 1.58 WHIP and 24:13 K:BB across 31 innings. The Astros will look for more length out of the 28-year-old Urquidy in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week against the Angels.