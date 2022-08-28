Urquidy (12-5) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings to take the loss versus the Orioles on Saturday.

All three runs came on home runs in the third inning -- a two-run blast from Anthony Santander and a solo shot from Austin Hays. This was the second time in four starts Urquidy's given up multiple homers, and both of those instances came in home starts. The 27-year-old righty still has a solid 3.69 ERA with a 1.14 WHIP and 109:31 K:BB through 139 innings across 24 starts, but he's approaching his most frames in any professional season, trailing only 2019 (144 innings). Urquidy is projected for a road start versus the Angels next weekend.