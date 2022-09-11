Urquidy (13-6) took the loss Saturday versus the Angels. He allowed six runs on 10 hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out four over five innings.

Urquidy didn't get deep into a lot of counts, throwing just 88 pitches (61 strikes) despite the crooked numbers on his line. It's the third time he's surrendered double-digit hits, and the six runs matched a season high. He posted nine straight starts of at least six innings from mid-June to early August, but he's achieved that mark in just three of his six most recent outings. The 27-year-old right-hander now has a 3.75 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 121:33 K:BB through 151 innings across 26 starts this year. Urquidy will look to get back on track in a favorable home start versus the Athletics next week.