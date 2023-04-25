Urquidy (1-2) took the loss Monday as the Astros fell 8-3 to the Rays, coughing up six runs on seven hits and two walks over 2.2 innings. He struck out three.

Houston took leads in the top of the first and third innings, and both times Urquidy couldn't stop a relentless Tampa Bay squad from answering right back. The right-hander got the hook after 73 pitches (43 strikes), and about the only positive takeaway from the performance was that he and the Astros bullpen became the first staff this year to prevent the Rays from leaving the yard, snapping their MLB-record 22-game home run streak to begin a season. Urquidy will carry a 5.64 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 20:9 K:BB through 22.1 innings into his next outing, likely to come at home this weekend against the Phillies. He's running out of time to prove he should keep a rotation spot once Lance McCullers (forearm) is ready to return.