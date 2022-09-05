Urquidy (13-5) earned the win during Sunday's 9-1 victory over the Angels, allowing four hits and one walk while recording eight strikeouts in seven scoreless innings.

Urquidy was staked to an early 5-0 lead and was able to work around jams in the third and seventh innings to deliver his first scoreless outing in five turns. The 27-year-old fired 73 of 111 pitches for strikes with 16 whiffs en route to his fifth start with at least eight strikeouts this year. With the successful performance, Urquidy lowered his ERA to 3.51 while posting a 1.12 WHIP with 117 strikeouts in 146 innings. He's scheduled for a rematch against the Angels at home next weekend.