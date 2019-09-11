Urquidy will start Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Urquidy will make a spot start Wednesday after the Astros used multiple long relievers in Tuesday's 21-7 defeat. The 24-year-old has a 5.33 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 24:5 K:BB in six major-league outings this season (27 innings).

