Astros manager Dusty Baker said Tuesday that Urquidy (shoulder) is throwing from 90 feet, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Urquidy began throwing on flat ground Friday, and Tuesday was another sign of progress. Still, the 28-year-old righty will need to be built back up gradually and figures to be out for another month or so. Urquidy landed on the injured list May 1 due to right shoulder inflammation.
