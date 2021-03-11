Urquidy allowed three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out three over 2.1 innings in Wednesday's spring game against the Marlins.

Urquidy got up to 45 pitches (32 strikes) and pitched into the third inning, putting him on the same schedule as other starters. He told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com that he intends to throw more curveballs in 2021 and featured that offering during Wednesday's contest (12 of 45 pitches 12 percent). Urquidy's curve was the least used of his four pitches (11.9 percent) in 2020.