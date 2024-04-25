Urquidy (forearm) threw a bullpen session Monday, MLB.com reports.
The session marked Urquidy's first time pitching from a mound since mid-March. The team is hoping to get him back in May, though he'll likely need a fairly lengthy ramp-up process.
More News
-
Astros' Jose Urquidy: Throws off slope of mound•
-
Astros' Jose Urquidy: Plays catch Friday•
-
Astros' Jose Urquidy: Officially placed on injured list•
-
Astros' Jose Urquidy: Hoping to throw in 10-to-15 days•
-
Astros' Jose Urquidy: Shut down from throwing•
-
Astros' Jose Urquidy: Out with forearm strain•