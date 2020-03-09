Play

Urquidy allowed three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three over four innings of relief in Sunday's spring game against the Mets.

Despite coming in as a reliever, Urquidy is currently the No. 4 starter in the rotation and will be starting games come the regular season. The right-hander has allowed five runs over 8.1 Grapefruit League innings.

