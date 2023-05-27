Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters Friday that Urquidy (shoulder) threw on flat ground, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Baker noted that Urquidy "will still have to build back up," but he also mentioned that he knows how to come back from it after dealing with inflammation in the past. Urquidy will have to throw several bullpens and then go on a lengthy rehab assignment, but it's possible the right-hander could return to the Houston rotation right around the All-Star break.
