Urquidy (shoulder) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Sunday in Houston, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Yordan Alvarez (oblique) will be among the batters standing in against Urquidy, who's been on the shelf since May 1 due to a bad case of right shoulder inflammation. If all goes well during Sunday's workout, Urquidy could be cleared to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment sometime next week. He's on track to return to the Astros' rotation around mid-to-late July.