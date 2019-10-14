Astros' Jose Urquidy: To pitch in Game 4
Urquidy is expected to pitch in Game 4 of the ALCS against the Yankees on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Astros have yet to reveal a starting pitcher for Game 4, but the 24-year-old is in the mix to start. "Maybe Urquidy starts, maybe Urquidy comes in the middle of the game and we start someone with more experience," stated manager AJ Hinch. A better idea of Houston's pitching plan will emerge closer to first pitch.
