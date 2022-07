Urquidy completed 6.2 innings against Seattle on Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three batters. He did not factor in the decision.

Urquidy struck out only three batters for the second straight start, but he held the Mariners to two runs, both of which came in the third inning. The right-hander extended his streak of quality starts to eight dating back to June 14. Over that stretch, he's posted a 2.60 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 37:12 K:BB over 52 innings.