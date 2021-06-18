Urquidy (5-3) allowed two earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five across seven innings, earning the win over the White Sox on Thursday.

The sixth inning was the only frame that Urquidy ran into trouble, as he surrendered three hits and a walk which ultimately led to a pair of runs. However, he allowed just one hit over the other six innings combined. The 26-year-old has a 3.65 ERA and a solid 1.00 WHIP with 60 strikeouts over 69 innings. He does a great job limiting walks with a 1.6 BB/9.