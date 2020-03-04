Urquidy allowed two hits and struck out four over three scoreless innings in Tuesday's spring game against St. Louis.

Urquidy came out of the bullpen for innings five through seven, so he wasn't seeing the Cardinals' best. Houston pitching coach Brent Strom all but anointed Urquidy as the team's fourth starter earlier in camp, based on a strong September and postseason in 2019. The 24-year-old right-hander has allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out five over 4.1 spring innings.