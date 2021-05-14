Urquidy (shoulder) underwent an MRI on Thursday, but there is no update on his prognosis, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Urquidy was removed from Wednesday's game after 3.2 marvelous innings with posterior shoulder discomfort. Manager Dusty Baker did not have results of the MRI but did say the pitcher "felt sore" waking up Thursday morning. If the results of the MRI determines a stay on the injured list is necessary, it's unclear how the Astros would cover Urquidy's rotation spot.