Urquidy allowed two runs on three hits while striking out three over 3.2 innings in Monday's spring game against the Marlins.

The two runs came in a flyball that right fielder Kyle Tucker lost in the sun, so the line looks worse than Urquidy felt. The right-hander raised his pitch count to 61 pitches (42 strikes) in his third Cactus League appearance. He'll get another two spring starts in preparation for the regular season.