Urquidy (4-1) earned the win during Sunday's 5-2 victory over Texas, allowing one run on six hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts in 6.2 innings.

Urquidy was dominant all game and made only one mistake that resulted in a Mitch Garver solo home run. The big developments here are the 20 swinging strikes and 10 strikeouts, as the 26-year-old had only recorded a total of 20 whiffs during his first 33.1 innings across seven turns. He'll look to keep the hot hand going against Seattle next weekend.