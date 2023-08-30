Astros manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday that Urquidy will remain in the bullpen "as of right now," Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Urquidy earned his first career save Monday versus the Red Sox while working in long relief behind Cristian Javier. Framber Valdez is starting Wednesday's series finale in Boston and then it'll be Justin Verlander, Hunter Brown and Javier in Houston's three-game weekend set against the Yankees. J.P. France is lined up for Monday's series opener on the road against the Rangers.