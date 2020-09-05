Urquidy (undisclosed) will start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Urquidy has been out since the season began following a positive test for COVID-19 in July. He was in quarantine for about a month, unable to throw during that time, and has been building arm strength at the alternate camp. He feels he'll be able to throw between 50 and 60 pitches Saturday.
More News
-
Astros' Jose Urquidy: Season debut likely coming Saturday•
-
Astros' Jose Urquidy: May start Saturday•
-
Astros' Jose Urquidy: Hoping to return in 10 days•
-
Astros' Jose Urquidy: Expected to work out with big club•
-
Astros' Jose Urquidy: Resumes mound work•
-
Astros' Jose Urquidy: At least two weeks away•