Urquidy (undisclosed) will start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Urquidy has been out since the season began following a positive test for COVID-19 in July. He was in quarantine for about a month, unable to throw during that time, and has been building arm strength at the alternate camp. He feels he'll be able to throw between 50 and 60 pitches Saturday.