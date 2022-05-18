Urquidy (3-1) got the win during Tuesday's 13-4 victory over Boston, allowing four runs on 12 hits and one walk with one strikeout in five innings.

Urquidy didn't have his best stuff Tuesday but was bailed out by Houston's offense scoring nine runs in the second inning. The 26-year-old surrendered a season-high 12 hits -- including multiple in each of his five frames -- but was able to strand eight baserunners, which allowed him to go the minimum for the victory on 99 pitches. The outing inflated Urquidy's ERA to 4.81 and a 6.28 xERA portends negative regression ahead, potentially as soon as a tentative second start this week against the Rangers on Sunday.