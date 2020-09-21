Urquidy allowed two runs on six hits and two walks over six innings Sunday, striking out two in the win over Arizona. He did not factor in the decision.

Urquidy kept the Diamondbacks quiet before allowing a run in the fourth inning and then a solo shot to Nick Ahmed in the fifth. He left the contest facing a 2-0 deficit but, thanks mostly to George Springer's two homers, he avoided the loss. The 25-year-old will carry a 2.78 ERA into his final start of the season in Friday's road contest against the Rangers.