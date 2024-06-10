Hader (3-4) took the loss Sunday against the Angels after allowing two runs on two hits while striking out a batter over two-thirds of an inning.

Hader faced five total batters but only was able to record two outs. He entered with two outs in the eighth and got out of the frame. He then returned for the ninth to try and preserve a 7-7 tie and was unable to do so. Hader retired the first batter he faced but then allowed a base hit and a walk off two-run homer to Logan O'Hoppe. It was Hader's first time allowing multiple runs in an outing since April 15 and his first loss since May 5. It's now been a full week since Hader's picked up his last save and he sits at nine for the year after tallying 30+ in each of his last four full seasons. He owns a 4.08 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 46:10 K:BB in 28.2 innings thus far.