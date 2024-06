Hader earned a save against the Cardinals on Monday, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Entering with a 7-4 lead in the ninth inning, Hader needed only 14 pitches to secure his ninth save of the season. Hader has only allowed one run in his past 11 appearances and is now 9-for-10 in save attempts in 2024. He currently owns a 3.54 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 45:10 K:BB in 28 innings.