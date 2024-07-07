Hader (3-5) took the loss Sunday against the Twins, allowing a solo home run without recording an out.

Hader entered with the game tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth. He served up a solo shot to Christian Vazquez, which gave the Twins the walk-off win. This is the fourth time in six outings that Hader has given up a run -- all of which have been on homers -- though he hasn't taken a blown save since April 2. He's at a 4.15 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 61:11 K:BB through 39 innings while converting 15 of 16 save chances this season. Since his missteps have rarely resulted in trouble so far, Hader's security as the Astros' closer remains high, but his recent struggles with the long ball are reminiscent of his awful second half of 2022, which is at least worth keeping an eye on for fantasy purposes.