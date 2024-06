Hader allowed one earned run on two hits and no walks while striking out two in the ninth inning Sunday against the Tigers.

Hader entered the game with the Astros up 4-0 and allowed consecutive hits with one out to surrender the earned run. He's given up at least one earned run in three of his last 10 appearances, though he has maintained 14:1 K:BB across 9.2 innings in that span. Though not primarily his fault, Hader has not tallied a save since June 3.