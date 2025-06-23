default-cbs-image
Hader picked up the save Sunday against the Angels, allowing one run on two hits and no walks with two strikeouts over one inning.

Hader surrendered a leadoff home run to Zach Neto, then rebounded with back-to-back strikeouts before yielding a double to Nolan Schanuel. Hader managed to avoid the blown save by retiring Mike Trout to end the inning. The veteran closer has allowed a run in three of his last six appearances, but he has yet to be attributed a blown save this season and boasts a 1.83 ERA.

