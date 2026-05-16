Astros manager Joe Espada said Saturday that Hader (biceps) will log at least five more rehab appearances before he's activated from the 60-day injured list, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Hader has so far made four rehab appearances -- two with Double-A Corpus Christi and two with Triple-A Sugar Land -- combining to allow three hits and post a 6:1 K:BB over four scoreless innings. With five more minor-league outings to go, the veteran reliever isn't expected to come off the IL when first eligible May 24, though Espada didn't clarify when Hader is slated to be back. Bryan King has been working as Houston's closer of late in Hader's stead.