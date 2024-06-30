Hader struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Mets.

The Astros' late comeback resulted in a save chance, and Hader converted with ease. He's picked up five saves over 11 outings in June while surrendering four runs and posting a 16:1 K:BB across 10.2 innings for the month. Overall, he's 12-for-13 in save chances with a 3.68 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 59:11 K:BB through 36.2 innings this season, with the Astros' mediocre play being the main reason for his reduced saves total, though the team is trending up by going 9-2 over the last two weeks.