Hader struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 18th save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Rangers.

The veteran closer blew his first save chance of the year back on Apr. 2, and he hasn't squandered one since. Hader has had trouble keeping the ball in the yard in 2024, serving up eight homers in 42 innings to fuel a 3.86 ERA, but he's otherwise been as dominant as ever, with his 40.4 percent strikeout rate being his highest mark since 2021.