Hader earned the save in Friday's 5-2 win over the Tigers, working around a walk while striking out two in a scoreless inning.

Hader's allowed just one earned run in his last 7.1 innings while improving to 5-for-6 in save chances. After a shaky start to the year, the left-hander's lowered his ERA to 5.29 with a 1.35 WHIP and 27:8 K:BB across 17 innings.