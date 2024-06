Hader earned a save against the Astros on Thursday, striking out two batters in one perfect inning.

Hader threw 12 of 14 pitches for strikes, including eight whiffs. The save was his second in as many days, marking the second time this season he's accomplished that feat. Despite a middling 3.74 ERA, Hader has been effective this season, converting 11 of 12 save chances and posting a 52:10 K:BB over 33.2 innings.