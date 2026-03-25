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The Astros placed Hader (biceps) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Hader resumed mound work in early March but has not made an appearance in a game since he was diagnosed with left biceps tendinitis in early February. The southpaw is sure to require a rehab assignment before rejoining Houston's active roster. Bryan Abreu will be the Astros' closer while Hader is sidelined.

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