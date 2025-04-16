Hader picked up the save Tuesday against the Cardinals after throwing a clean ninth inning. He struck out one.

Hader quickly dispatched St. Louis on just 10 pitches (seven strikes), getting Jordan Walker to chase a slider for the final out of the contest. The departure of Ryan Pressly this past offseason has given Hader a clear pathway to save chances in 2025, and the hard-throwing left-hander has been electric to the tune of a 1.00 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB through nine innings while converting each of his first four save opportunities.