Astros' Josh Hader: Reinstated from 60-day injured list

The Astros activated Hader (biceps) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Hader is ready to go after missing the first two months of the season with left biceps tendinitis. He was also shelved down the stretch of last season with a left shoulder strain, though the issues are considered unrelated. Hader posted a 4.15 ERA and 11:3 K:BB over 8.2 innings on a rehab assignment and displayed diminished velocity, averaging just 92.9 mph with his four-seamer in his last rehab appearance. The southpaw should move back into the Houston closer role even if he's unable to rediscover the pep on his heater, though Hader might be eased into high-leverage situations.