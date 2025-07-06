Hader notched a save against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out two batters in one scoreless inning.

Hader entered with a two-run lead in the ninth frame and quickly saw the tying run to come to the plate after allowing Shohei Ohtani to hit a leadoff single. However, Hader retired the following three batters in order, as none of Mookie Betts, Will Smith or Freddie Freeman could move Ohtani past first base. Hader remains without a blown save this season, and he leads all MLB relievers with 25 total saves.