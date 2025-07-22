Hader walked two in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Monday's 6-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Hader got two outs on his first six pitches, then walked two batters before getting Josh Naylor on a flyout to end the threat. Hader took a blown save in his last appearance before the All-Star break and has walked four batters over three innings in two outings since the season resumed, which has made for a tumultuous July for the Houston closer. He's still been sharp enough when it matters, converting 26 of 27 save chances this season with a 2.36 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 66:13 K:BB across 45.2 innings.