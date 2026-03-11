Astros' Josh Hader: Will begin season on injured list
Astros manager Joe Espada said Wednesday that Hader (biceps) will begin the season on the injured list, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Hader returned to the mound with a bullpen session Tuesday, which went well. However, he's simply going to run out of time when it comes to Opening Day availability. Espada did not offer a timetable for Hader's season debut, but it seems that the reliever's absence could be brief if he continues making strides with his recovery from left biceps inflammation. Bryan Abreu will open the season as Houston's closer.
