Astros manager Joe Espada said Monday that Hader is unavailable for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Hader played in three of the four games against the Yankees in the Astros' opening series. He took the loss in the third contest after giving up one run on two hits and no walks while striking out two in one inning. With Bryan Abreu also unavailable Monday, the Astros will likely turn to Ryan Pressly to fill in as the closer if necessary.