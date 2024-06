Hader allowed a solo home run and a walk with three strikeouts during Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Rockies.

Hader stepped into the game for the ninth inning despite not being eligible for the save and gave up his first home run since June 9 to Michael Toglia. After a shaky start to 2024, Hader owns a 2.25 ERA with 30 strikeouts and eight saves over his last 19 appearances. He's also walking batters at his lowest clip since 2019, with 2.4 BB/9 in 2024.