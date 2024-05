Hader allowed a solo home run and struck out one batter during Sunday's win over Oakland.

Hader entered a non-save situation and eventually finished off the 5-2 win, but not before coughing up a solo shot to Shea Langeliers. That homer snapped Hader's 8.1-inning scoreless streak and his seven-inning hitless streak. The veteran southpaw owns a 4.13 ERA with a 38:9 K:BB and seven saves this season.