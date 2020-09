James (undisclosed) will be available to pitch in the American League Wild Card Round against Minnesota, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

James has been on the 10-day injured list since Friday for unknown reasons, but skipper Dusty Baker has since disclosed that the right-hander will be available to throw in the first round of the postseason. He appeared in 13 games during the regular season, posting a 7.27 ERA and 1.85 WHIP with 21 strikeouts over 17.1 innings.