James will be available to pitch in relief Tuesday against the Tigers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch had been kicking around an idea of having James start Tuesday, but eventually decided on Framber Valdez. Hinch said James will be available in relief at least through the Detroit series, but said he's "not giving up hope" for James to make another start. The young right-hander showed excellent poise in a relief outing last Saturday, striking out four over 2.2 scoreless innings against the Red Sox. "He looked like a reliever and a guy who could be relied on to face a really good lineup in really big innings," Hinch said Monday. "That kind of strike-throwing, that kind of demeanor and poise, he looks like a weapon."