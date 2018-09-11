Astros' Josh James: Available out of bullpen Tuesday
James will be available to pitch in relief Tuesday against the Tigers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Manager A.J. Hinch had been kicking around an idea of having James start Tuesday, but eventually decided on Framber Valdez. Hinch said James will be available in relief at least through the Detroit series, but said he's "not giving up hope" for James to make another start. The young right-hander showed excellent poise in a relief outing last Saturday, striking out four over 2.2 scoreless innings against the Red Sox. "He looked like a reliever and a guy who could be relied on to face a really good lineup in really big innings," Hinch said Monday. "That kind of strike-throwing, that kind of demeanor and poise, he looks like a weapon."
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....