James (hamstring) is continuing his rehab Sunday with Triple-A Sugar Land, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The righty has already gotten some work in at lower minor-league levels, but his appearance with the Triple-A team will mark one step closer to an activation from the injured list and a return to Houston's bullpen. James had a terrible 7.27 ERA over 17.1 innings in 2020, but flashed immense potential in 2018-19 as a hard-throwing, right-handed reliever, something the Astros are in dire need of at the midseason point.