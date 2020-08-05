James appears to be ticketed for a bullpen role, as he's not listed as a starter for any of the Astros' next five games, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

James struggled in his first two starts of the season, striking out nine batters in six innings but walking 11 and allowing seven earned runs. Brandon Bielak and Framber Valdez will move into starting roles in his place. The Astros' pitching staff has been decimated by injuries in both the rotation and the bullpen, so James should have a chance to pitch some high-leverage innings, though he certainly hasn't earned that kind of role thus far this year.