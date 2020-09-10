James (hip) allowed a run on a hit and two walks while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning in Wednesday's loss to the Athletics.

James allowed a game-tying, two-run double to Tommy La Stella in the seventh inning -- one of the runs that scored was charged to Cionel Perez. The 27-year-old James has struggled with command this year, with 16 walks issued over 11.1 innings. He also has an 11.12 ERA across eight appearances (two starts), but he's expected to be deployed out of the bullpen going forward.