James walked two and struck out three over one inning to record his first save in Monday's 3-2 extra-inning win over Milwaukee.

James got the chance after Robert Osuna couldn't hold Houston's one-run lead in the ninth. For James, it was his first appearance since being activated off the injured list, and he had mixed results while throwing just 13 of 23 pitches for strikes. He put in work during rehab to improve command, but he walked the first batter faced on four pitches and had men on first and second with one out. Manager AJ Hinch stuck with James, who fanned Christian Yelich on four sliders and Hernan Perez on three fastballs.