James will compete for the fifth spot in the Astros' rotation during spring training, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

James will be one of a group of five that the Astros are considering for the rotation. He'll join Brad Peacock, Framber Valdez, Forrest Whitley and Cristian Javier in that mix. James excelled at times working out of the bullpen, posting a sterling 14.7 K/9, and could resume that role in 2020.